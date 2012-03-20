Skip to main content
Tell Me Who You Patent With and I'll Tell You Who You Are

Evidence from Inter-Regional Patenting Networks in Three Emerging Technological Fields
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cwmtrtwg1-en
Authors
Giulia Ajmone Marsan, Annalisa Primi
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ajmone Marsan, G. and A. Primi (2012), “Tell Me Who You Patent With and I'll Tell You Who You Are: Evidence from Inter-Regional Patenting Networks in Three Emerging Technological Fields”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cwmtrtwg1-en.
