Technological change and domestic outsourcing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e3b226da-en
Authors
Antonin Bergeaud, Clément Malgouyres, Clément Mazet-Sonilhac, Sara Signorelli
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bergeaud, A. et al. (2021), “Technological change and domestic outsourcing”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 264, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e3b226da-en.
