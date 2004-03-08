Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Take-Up of Welfare Benefits in OECD Countries

A Review of the Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/525815265414
Authors
Virginia Hernanz, Franck Malherbet, Michele Pellizzari
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hernanz, V., F. Malherbet and M. Pellizzari (2004), “Take-Up of Welfare Benefits in OECD Countries: A Review of the Evidence”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/525815265414.
Go to top