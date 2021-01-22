Skip to main content
Redistribution from a joint income-wealth perspective

Results from 16 European OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/22103c5e-en
Authors
Sarah Kuypers, Francesco Figari, Gerlinde Verbist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kuypers, S., F. Figari and G. Verbist (2021), “Redistribution from a joint income-wealth perspective: Results from 16 European OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 257, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/22103c5e-en.
