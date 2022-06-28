Skip to main content
The effect of declining unemployment benefits on transitions to employment

Evidence from Belgium
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cba7af24-en
Authors
Andrea Salvatori
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Salvatori, A. (2022), “The effect of declining unemployment benefits on transitions to employment: Evidence from Belgium”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 272, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cba7af24-en.
