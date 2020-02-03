Skip to main content
Designing fair and work-oriented unemployment benefits

The case of Belgium
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ac17d171-en
Alexander Hijzen, Andrea Salvatori
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Hijzen, A. and A. Salvatori (2020), “Designing fair and work-oriented unemployment benefits: The case of Belgium”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 237, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac17d171-en.
