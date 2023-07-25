Skip to main content
Unemployment benefit reforms to support employment and inclusiveness in the United States

Impacts of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a2f9156d-en
Authors
Eliza-Jane Pearsall, Daniele Pacifico, Edoardo Magalini
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pearsall, E., D. Pacifico and E. Magalini (2023), “Unemployment benefit reforms to support employment and inclusiveness in the United States: Impacts of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 296, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a2f9156d-en.
