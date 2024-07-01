Corrigenda can be downloaded for the following OECD Publications
Corrigenda to OECD Publications
2024 Publications
- Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of the Philippines - pages 6, 55 and 73
- Developing an Effective Online Dispute Resolution Concept in Latvia - page 6
- Enhancing Rural Innovation in Canada - pages 3, 11, 15, 30, 39 and 41
- Fostering Catastrophe Bond Markets in Asia and the Pacific - pages 11, 17, 45, 51, 53-63, 119
- OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index - page 58
- PISA Vocational Education and Training (VET) - pages 4, 39, 66, 98, 122, 156, 305 and 307
- Resource Guide on State Measures for Strengthening Business Integrity - page 5
- Steering from the Centre of Government in Times of Complexity - pages 3, 16, 23, 31, 39, 50, 58, 83 and 96
2023 Publications
- Africa Development Dynamics 2023 - page 195 - Italian version Le dinamiche di sviluppo dell'Africa 2023 - page 195 - Portuguese version Dinâmicas do desenvolvimento em África 2023 - page 209
- Critical Minerals Market Review 2023 - pages 8, 32 and 34
- Education at a Glance 2023: OECD Indicators - pages 6, 31, 44, 58, 67, 97, 102, 111, 113, 116, 124, 144, 146-49 153, 154, 156, 204, 246, 274, 313, 316, 369, 389, 446, 462, 470-71
- Equitable Framework and Finance for Extractive-based Countries in Transition (EFFECT) - pages 144 and 160
- EU Country Cancer Profile: Romania 2023 - page 3 - Romanian version Profil de țară privind cancerul: România 2023 - page 3
- G20/OECD Roadmap on Developing Countries and International Taxation Update 2023 - page 12
- Gender Budgeting in OECD Countries 2023 - pages 15, 33 and 40
- Global Hydrogen Review 2023 - pages 11, 68, 71, 77, 81, 86, 96, 97
- International Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information in Tax Matters: Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and 2023 update to the Common Reporting Standard - pages 89, 97-102, 109, 115, 117, 119-121, 123, 125-126
- Introduction Measures for Newly-Arrived Migrants - pages 10, 23, 29, 105
- Latin American Economic Outlook 2023 - pages 116, 120, 151-152, 200
- OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2023, Issue 2 - Financing and delivering early childhood education and childcare across levels of government - page 8
- OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Korea 2023 - pages 30, 73, 152, 191, 193, 201, 202, 209, 220, 222, 223
- Pensions at a Glance 2023 - pages 48, 53, 138, 145
- Policy Guide on Social Impact Measurement for the Social and Solidarity Economy - pages 56-57, 66
- Public Employment and Management 2023 - pages 19, 28, 77
- Revenue Statistics in Africa 2023 - pages 13, 177-178, 182, 184 and 223.
- Scaling-Up Adaptation Finance in Developing Countries - pages 36-37.
- Towards a Child-friendly Justice System in Egypt - pages 4 an.y – Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules (Pillar Two) - German version Steuerliche Herausforderungen der Digitalisierung der Wirtschaft – GloBE-Mustervorschriften (Säule 2)
- Urbanisation and conflicts in North and West Africa - page 69
2022 Publications
- Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangement Manual - pages 11, 14, 15, 17, 27, 28, 30, 34, 43, 46, 54, 56-58, 61, 66
- Building Financial Resilience to Climate Impacts - pages 52, 63-67, 102-104
- Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of 2022 Peer Review Reports - pages 89, 199
- Decarbonising Buildings in Cities and Regions - pages 3, 5, 15, 19, 20 and back cover
- Earth’s Orbits at Risk - page 53
- Education at a Glance 2022 - pages 24, 42, 152, 156, 214, 215, 252, 282, 368, 382, 389, 403, 416, 419, 426
- Establishing Regulatory Impact Assessment in Mauritius - page 3
- Evaluation of Luxembourg's COVID-19 Response - page 6
- Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls - pages Cover, 1 and 2
- Global Plastics Outlook - pages 5, 15, 37, 72, 88, 106, 195
- Innovative and Entrepreneurial Universities in Latin America - pages 91, 102, 111, 121, 126, 128
- Navigating beyond COVID-19 - pages 3, 4, 8
- OECD Pensions Outlook 2022 - page 38
- Promoting Enterprise Digitalisation in Azerbaijan - pages 23, 24, 26, 29-35, 37, 42, 46, 52, 53, 58, 60, 61
- Public Financial Management in Peru - page 59 - Spanish version Gestión de las Finanzas Públicas en el Perú - page 60
- Rule of Law and Governance in the Palestinian Authority - pages 3, 5, 10, 18-24, 26, 35, 53, 55, 62-63, 65, 68-69, 78-79, 84-87, 95-98, 113, 120-121
- SME Policy Index: Western Balkans and Turkey 2022 - pages 35, 59, 62, 66, 96-100, 122, 124, 128, 188, 248, 252, 283, 285, 296, 356, 376, 465, 470, 477, 479, 489, 548, 566, 611, 619, 704, 738, 777, 813 and 960
- System Integration of Renewables for Moldova: A Roadmap - pages 8, 9, 14-16, 18-20, 22, 23, 42
- Tax Policy and Gender Equality - page 30
- The Protection and Promotion of Civic Space - pages 41,126,132, 139, 143, 177
- Towards a Blue Recovery in Fiji - pages 106-111
- Who Cares about Using Education Research in Policy and Practice? - pages 4, 112, pages 245-248
- World Energy Outlook 2022 - Pages 126, 132, 311, 424, 436, 439, 441, 444, 446 and 449
2021 Publications
- Adapting Curriculum to Bridge Equity Gaps - page 113
- AI and the Future of Skills, Volume 1 - pages 323-333
- Air Quality and Climate Policy Integration in India - pages 3, 9, 17, 22, 23, 33, 50, 61, 73, 79
- Clean Energy Transitions in the Sahel - pages 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 150
- Counterfeiting, Piracy and the Swiss Economy - pages 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 23, 24, 25 49, 50
- Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of 2021 Peer Review Reports - pages 11, 27, 35, 65, 88, 101, 113, 147, 153, 158, 166, 172, 223, 236
- Cross-Border Electricity Trading for Tajikistan: A Roadmap - page 11
- Curtailing Methane Emissions from Fossil Fuel Operations: Pathways to a 75% cut by 2030 - page 33
- Education at a Glance 2021 - pages 31, 49, 78, 79, 86, 141, 222, 223, 354, 356, 368, 369, 377, 396, 413, 447
- Embedding Values and Attitudes in Curriculum - pages 26, 107, 152, 193, 195
- Entrepreneurship Policies through a Gender Lens - page 12
- Future-Proofing Adult Learning in London, United Kingdom - pages 4, 10, 17, 18, 19, 135
- Global Hydrogen Review 2021 - pages 8, 52, 57, 61, 66, 84, 85, 90, 92, 96, 100, 108-110, 113, 120, 123, 124, 126, 130, 132, 137, 140, 146, 148, 156, 158, 159, 160, 164, 171, 174, 177, 180, 188, 190
- Government at a Glance 2021 - page 206
- Health at a Glance 2021 - pages 22, 26, 28, 29, 45, 61, 82, 101, 127, 131, 134, 148, 156, 158, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 169, 171, 172, 178, 180
- How Was Life? Volume II - pages 117, 119
- International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables: Apples - pages 12, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 94
- International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables: Mangoes - page 62
- International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables: Pears - pages 70,71, 87
- Investing in Youth: Slovenia - page 37
- ITF Transport Outlook 2021 - pages 59, 103, 186, 198, 199
- Japan 2021 Energy Policy Review - page 20
- Jobs for Rural Youth - pages 8-9
- Korea Electricity Security Review - pages 97-99, 102
- Net Zero by 2050 - pages 21, 65, 155, 197, 199, 200, 207, 208, 210, 216
- Making Dispute Resolution More Effective – MAP Peer Review Report, India (Stage 2) - pages 10, 11
- Making Dispute Resolution More Effective – MAP Peer Review Report, People's Republic of China (Stage 2) - page 11
- Making Dispute Resolution More Effective – MAP Peer Review Report, Turkey (Stage 2) - page 73
- OECD Digital Education Outlook 2021 - pages 50, 51, 71, 72, 80, 82, 91, 185, 198
- OECD Economic Surveys: Malaysia 2021 - pages 11, 65, 72, 77, 79, 81, 94
- OECD Skills Strategy Lithuania - page 185
- Pensions at a Glance 2021 - pages 139, 145
- Performance of the Prosecution Services in Latvia - pages 41, 110, 125, 126, 127, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135
- Small Modular Reactors: Challenges and Opportunities - page 40
- Teachers Getting the Best out of Their Students - pages 71, 287
- The Role of Low-Carbon Fuels in the Clean Energy Transitions of the Power Sector - pages 45-47, 53, 55, 70, 79, 83, 90, 97
- Understanding Firm Growth - Helping SMEs Scale Up - pages 9, 10, 15, 29, 40, 41, 47, 53, 59, 60, 61, 63, 65, 69, 78, 91, 94, 97, 103
- Water Governance in African Cities - page 10
- World Energy Outlook 2021 - pages 25, 37, 38, 40, 51, 328
2020 Publications
- Clean Energy Transitions in North Africa - pages 92, 93
- Climate Impacts on African Hydropower - pages 27, 28, 54, 55
- Curriculum Overload - pages 90, 93-95
- Development Assistance Committee Members and Civil Society - pages 5, 81
- Development Co-operation Report 2020 - page 203
- Education at a Glance 2020 - pages 38, 40, 41, 45, 46, 69, 70, 156, 184, 204, 274, 275, 280, 281, 292, 304, 312, 354, 357, 363, 383, 402, 446
- Energy Efficiency 2020 - pages 2, 7, 8, 9, 33, 38, 45, 65, 71, 73, 76, 78, 89, 94, 96, 102
- Fast Forward to Gender Equality - Japanese version ジェンダー平等の加速 - pages 205-206
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Uruguay 2020 (Second Round) - page 90
- Health at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2020 - pages 48, 49
- Health at a Glance: Europe 2020 - pages 17, 36, 39, 40, 43, 44, 45, 56, 69
- Linking Indigenous Communities with Regional Development in Canada - pages 270, 273
- Non-exhaust Particulate Emissions from Road Transport - pages 4, 23, 44, 100
- OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector - German version OECD-Leitfaden für die Erfüllung der Sorgfaltspflicht zur Förderung verantwortungsvoller Lieferketten in der Bekleidungs- und Schuhwarenindustrie - page 64
- OECD Economic Surveys: Israel 2020 - pages 98, 106
- OECD Economic Surveys: Thailand 2020 - pages 73 to 76, 104, 117 to 121, 155, 156
- Oil 2020 - pages 11, 55, 56, 100-102, 113
- One-Stop Shops for Citizens and Business - pages 8, 87
- Peer Review of the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information 2020 - page 104
- Policy Framework on Sound Public Governance - pages 39, 54
- Regulatory Governance of the Rail Sector in Mexico 6 - page 5
- Resourcing Higher Education: Challenges, Choices and Consequences - pages 20, 61, 64, 67, 107, 151
- Rural Development Strategy Review of Ethiopia - pages 11, 14, 33
- Rural Well-being: Geography of Opportunities - chapter 2
- States of Fragility 2020 - pages 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20, 30, 31, 33, 34, 42, 46, 51, 54, 56, 57, 62, 66, 73, 74, 77, 79, 91, 104, 108
- Sustainable Ocean for All: Harnessing the Benefits of Sustainable Ocean Economies for Developing Countries - pages 48, 49, 120
- Systemic Thinking for Policy Making - pages 11, 130, 139
- The Future for Low-Educated Workers in Belgium - pages 51, 81, 84
- Trade in Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products - pages 5, 58, 66
- What Students Learn Matters - pages 12, 53,120, 123-124
2019 Publications
- Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 - page 5
- Aid for Trade at a Glance 2019 - pages 7, 9, 12, 392
- Artificial Intelligence in Society - pages 7, 123-124
- Blended Finance in the Least Developed Countries 2019 - page 2 and cover
- Corporate Governance in MENA: Building a Framework for Competitiveness and Growth - page 121
- Curriculum Overload
- Education at a Glance 2019 - pages 54, 169-177, 182, 183, 186, 206, 242, 476, 282, 283, 288, 381, 383, 429, 444, 445, 486, 487
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Republic of North Macedonia 2019 (Second Round) - pages 60, 87
- Good Governance for Critical Infrastructure Resilience - pages 7, 61
- Health at a Glance 2019 - pages 28, 51, 137, 138, 139, 213, 230
- Individual Learning Accounts: Panacea or Pandora’s box? - pages 4, 60
- International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables: Leeks - pages 14, 17, 28
- Latin America and the Caribbean 2019: Policies for Competitive SMEs in the Pacific Alliance and Participating South American countries - pages 99, 22, 509 - Spanish version América Latina y el Caribe 2019: Políticas para PYMEs competitivas en la Alianza del Pacífico y países participantes de América del Sur - pages 25, 27, 56, 108, 241, 269, 506, 552, 567
- Making Dispute Resolution More Effective – MAP Peer Review Report, China (Stage 1) - page 11
- Measuring the Digital Transformation: A Roadmap for the Future - pages 133, 207-217
- OECD Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia China and India 2019: Towards Smart Urban Transportation - pages 20-21, 84, 87
- OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2019-2028 - page 247 - Spanish version OCDE-FAO Perspectivas Agrícolas 2019-2028 - page 270
- OECD Reviews of Public Health: Japan - pages 42, 50, 64, 70, 94, 147, 173
- OECD Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook 2018 - pages 113, 274
- OECD Territorial Reviews: Hamburg Metropolitan Region, Germany - pages 47-48 - German version OECD-Berichte zur Regionalentwicklung: Metropolregion Hamburg, Deutschland - page 52
- Oil 2019 - pages 49, 62, 86, 124, 133
- Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity, Volume 2019 Issue 2 - Pages 8-10
- Responding to Rising Seas - pages 109, 115, 120, 126, 127, 137
- Taxing Energy Use 2019 - pages 11, 20, 21, 23, 28 to 39, 46, 55, 57, 67 to 74, 77 to 79, 87, 95, 97
- Tax Revenue Implications of Decarbonising Road Transport: Scenarios for Slovenia - pages 20, 33, 76, 77
- TALIS 2018 Results (Volume I): Teachers and School Leaders as Lifelong Learners - Pages 14, 26, 64, 118, 192, 193, 194, 195, 215
- The Costs of Decarbonisation - pages 32, 93, 95 and 120
- The Future of Hydrogen - pages 4, 5 and 6
- The Space Economy in Figures - page 24
- Women and Trade Networks in West Africa - Page 52
- Unlocking the Potential of Migrants - page 5
- Linking the Indigenous Sami People with Regional Development in Sweden - page 143
2018 Publications
- Access to Private Finance for Green Investments: Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Financing in Ukraine - page 3
- Apprenticeship and Vocational Education and Training in Israel - page 3
- Benchmarking Civil Service Reform in Kazakhstan - pages 6, 13, 36, 53, 75, 90, 93, 96, 97, 122, 136, 138, 143, 150, 151, 152, 153
- Concentration in Seed Markets: Potential Effects and Policy Responses - page 3
- Consumption Tax Trends 2018: VAT/GST and Excise Rates, Trends and Policy Issues - pages 13, 90
- Education at a Glance 2018 - pages 16, 27, 30, 171, 172, 177, 261, 262, 353
- Electricity information 2018 - page II.28
- Global EV Outlook 2018 - pages 59, 67, 90
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Bahrain 2018 (Second Round) - page 64
- Global State of National Urban Policy - pages 23, 90, 92, 98, 99
- Health at a Glance: Europe 2018 - pages 37, 158, 159, 166
- Health at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2018 - pages 9, 56
- Housing Dynamics in Korea: Building Inclusive and Smart Cities - page 9
- How Immigrants Contribute to Developing Countries' Economies - Spanish version Cómo los inmigrantes contribuyen a la economía de los países en desarrollo - page 195
- How Immigrants Contribute to Rwanda’s Economy - pages 14, 15, 43-60
- Inventory of Energy Subsidies in the EU’s Eastern Partnership Countries - pages 34, 71, 100, 117, 138, 153, 182, 210, 211, 213, 217, 232, 238, 265, 275
- Nordic EV Outlook 2018 - pages 23, 25, 27, 28, 29, 37, 47, 72
- OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Greece 2019 - page 73
- OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2018 Issue 2 - page 237
- OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Kazakhstan 2018 - page 4, 5-8, 108-145
- OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Regulatory Policy in Slovenia: Oversight Matters - pages 3, 4, 59, 60
- OECD Reviews of School Resources: Colombia 2018 - pages 57, 90
- OECD Sovereign Borrowing Outlook 2018 - page 35
- OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations 2017 - German Version OECD-Verrechnungspreisleitlinien für multinationale Unternehmen und Steuerverwaltungen 2017 - page 141
- Private Philanthropy for Development - page 42
- Skills Strategy Implementation Guidance for Portugal - page 6
- States of Fragility - page 95, 124, 126
- Status of Power System Transformation 2018 - pages 1, 6, 99, 100
- The Future of Cooling 2018 - pages 11, 27
- The future of Petrochemicals - pages 4, 41, 43, 56, 90, 96, 108
- The Future of Social Protection: What Works for Non-standard Workers? - page 26
- The Mediterranean Middle East and North Africa 2018: Interim Assessment of Key SME Reforms - pages 143, 146
- Trade in Counterfeit Goods and the Italian Economy - pages 3, 8, 9-13, 15-17, 20-22, 24, 27-33, 35-44, 47-62, 64-67, 69-71, 75, 76, 80, 81, 84-87, 100-103, 105-118, 120, 122 - Italian version Il commercio di beni contraffatti e l'economia Italiana - pages 1, 5-11, 13-15, 17-21, 26-63, 66-70, 72, 73, 77-79, 82-85, 87-91, 95, 97-99, 101-108
- Working Together for Local Integration of Migrants and Refugees - pages 21, 85-121, 121-141, 141-156, 161-198.
- Working Together for Local Integration of Migrants and Refugees in Altena - all pages
2017 Publications
- African Economic Outlook 2017: Entrepreneurship and Industrialisation - pages 24, 31, 38, 58, 117, 169
- Behavioural Insights and Public Policy - pages 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 376, 377, 378, 379, 380
- Boosting Social Enterprise Development: Good Practice Compendium - pages 31, 58, 84, 96, 99, 104, 114, 115, 119, 170, 180-186, 208-214, 210, 219, 222, 226
- Catching Up? Intergenerational Mobility and Children of Immigrants - pages 15, 16
- Corporate Governance in Latvia - pages 127, 130
- Dare to Share: Germany’s Experience Promoting Equal Partnership in Families - page 21 - German version Dare to Share – Deutschlands Weg zur Partnerschaftlichkeit in Familie und Beruf - Seite 25
- Debate the Issues: Complexity and policy making - pages 3, 5
- Education at a Glance 2017 - pages 61, 95, 123, 188, 202, 210, 222, 232, 249, 250, 254, 256, 257, 258, 271, 286, 291, 299, 300, 307, 308, 313, 353, 358, 378, 388, 389
- Education in Costa Rica - pages 7-10, 17, 50, 67, 67-97, 75
- Energy Technology Perspectives 2017 - pages 10, 13, 14, 15, 37, 90, 91, 96, 97, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 120, 139, 144, 165, 169, 179, 208, 371, 372, 397, 418, 419, 426, 428, 429
- Engaging Employers in Apprenticeship Opportunities - page 10
- Getting Skills Right: Financial Incentives for Steering Education and Training - Back cover
- Global EV Outlook 2017 - pages 2, 32
- Green Growth in Hai Phong, Viet Nam - pages 18, 38, 39, 68, 73
- Green Growth Indicators 2017 - pages 12, 28, 89, 91
- Harmful Tax Practices - 2017 Progress Report on Preferential Regimes - page 16
- Health at a Glance 2017: OECD Indicators - pages 59, 83, 100, 103
- How's Life? 2017 Measuring well-being - pages 25, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 171, 172, 180, 240, 261, 264, 267, 270, 276, 278, 282, 288, 316, 319
- Higher Education in Kazakhstan 2017, Reviews of National Policies for Education - pages 5, 13, 23, 36, 68, 69, 77, 81, 82, 169, 280
- Improving Regulatory Governance : Trends, Practices and the Way Forward - pages 89, 93, 96, 100, 102, 104, 106, 151
- Interrelations between Public Policies, Migration and Development in Armenia - pages 12, 21, 57, 58
- Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth - pages 9, 26, 48, 49, 59, 61, 197, 273
- Key World Energy Statistics 2017 - pages 62, 64, 66, 68
- Land-use Planning Systems in the OECD - page 4
- Making Dispute Resolution More Effective – MAP Peer Review Report, Canada (Stage 1) - Page 70
- Market Report Series: Oil 2017 - pages 13, 26
- Mexico's National Auditing System - pages 35, 114, 124
- National Risk Assessment: A Cross Country Perspective - pages 193 to 202
- Oil 2018: Analysis and Forecasts to 2023 - pages 11, 123, 125, 126
- OECD Economic Surveys: India 2017 - page 117
- OECD Economic Survey: Italy 2017 - page 8
- OECD Integrity Review of Coahuila, Mexico: Restoring Trust through an Integrity System - page 145
- OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2017: The digital transformation - pages 36, 37, 50, 124, 125, 170
- OECD Territorial Reviews: Córdoba, Argentina - page 145
- Pedagogical Knowledge and the Changing Nature of the Teaching Profession - front cover
- PISA 2015 Assessment and Analytical Framework: Science, Reading, Mathematic, Financial Literacy and Collaborative Problem Solving (Revised Version) - page 25
- PISA 2015 Results (Volume III): Students' Well-Being - pages 95, 99, 311, 317, 374, 506
- PISA 2015 Results (Volume V): Collaborative Problem Solving - pages 116, 117, 118, 243
- Preventing Ageing Unequally - pages 5, 6, 135
- Promoting Clean Urban Public Transportation and Green Investment in Kazakhstan - pages 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 30, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55, 66, 75, 86, 87, 93, 96, 97, 100, 110, 11, 122, 123, 124, 125, 128, 132, 133
- Renewables 2017: Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 - pages 16, 20, 21, 31, 83, 93, 103
- Spatial Planning and Policy in Israel: The Cases of Netanya and Umm al-Fahm - page 4
- Technology Roadmap: Delivering Sustainable Bioenergy - pages 16, 25, 44, 90
- Driving Performance at Ireland’s Commission for Regulation of Utilities - pages 11, 17, 64
- The Next Production Revolution - pages 2, 186, 187, 188
- The Future of trucks: Implications for energy and the environment - pages 82, 123
- Well-being in Danish Cities - page 19
- World Energy Balances - all pages
- World Energy Investment - page 22
- World Energy Outlook - pages 11, 99, 113, 246, 251, 270, 553, 554, 569
2016 Publications
- A Review of International Large-Scale Assessments in Education - pages 179, 181
- OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2016-2025 - page 132
- Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2016 - page 41, 66,69, 72, 75, 78, 81, 84, 87, 90, 93, 96, 99, 102, 105, 108, 111, 114, 117, 120, 123, 126, 129, 132
- Consumption Tax Trends 2016 - page 16
- Development Co-operation Report 2016: The Sustainable Development Goals as Business Opportunities - pages 15, 16, 17, 27, 218
- OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2016 Issue 2 - page 96
- OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2016 - pages 6, 20, 73
- OECD Economic Surveys: Israel 2016 - pages 6, 10
- OECD Economic Surveys: Malaysia 2016: Economic Assessment - pages 21, 115
- Education at a Glance 2016 - pages 16, 142, 188, 207, 221, 230, 403, 498, 499
- Electricity Information 2016 - pages 7, 14, 15, 21, 28, 29, 35, 42, 43, 49, 56, 57, 63, 70, 71, 77, 82, 83, 87, 94, 95, 101, 108, 109, 115, 122, 123, 127, 129, 135, 136, 141, 148, 149, 155, 162, 163, 169, 176, 177, 183, 190, 191, 197, 204, 205, 211, 218, 219, 225, 231, 232, 239, 246, 247, 251, 253, 259, 260, 265, 270, 271, 277, 281, 282, 287, 294, 295, 301, 307, 308, 311, 313, 320, 321, 325, 332, 333, 339, 344, 345, 351, 358, 359, 365, 371, 372, 375, 377, 384, 385, 391, 398, 399, 405, 411, 412, 419, 426, 427, 433, 440, 441, 447, 452, 453, 459, 466, 467, 473, 480, 481, 485, 487, 492, 493, 499, 506, 507, 513, 520, 521
- OECD Employment Outlook 2016 - page 61
- Energy Policies of IEA Countries - Poland 2016 Review - pages 198-200
- Energy Policies of IEA Countries - Turkey 2016 - page 50
- Energy Technology Perspectives 2016 - pages 64, 99
- Environmental Lending in EU Eastern Partnership Countries - page 3
- OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Brazil - page 152
- OECD Environmental Performance Reviews - Chile 2016 - pages 175-6
- OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2015 Issue 2 - pages 14, 15, 27-30, 60, 228, 233
- OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 16, Issue 1: Review of budget oversight by parliament: Ireland - pages 77, 84
- OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends, Volume 2015 Issue 2 - page 48
- Government at a Glance: Latin America and the Caribbean 2017 Spanish version - Panorama de las Administraciones Públicas América Latina y el Caribe 2017 - página 107
- The Governance of Regulators - page 5
- Health at a Glance: Europe 2016 - page 2, 22
- Inclusive Business Creation - page 28
- OECD Institutional Investors Statistics - page 15
- OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Ukraine 2016 - page 3
- The Korean Public Procurement Service - pages 25, 36, 43
- Medium-Term Gas Market Report 2016 - pages 7, 29
- Medium-Term Oil Market Report 2016 - pages 113, 116
- Medium-Term Renewable Energy Market Report 2016 - pages 144, 170
- Mitigating Droughts and Floods in Agriculture - pages 15, 18
- Netherlands 2016: Foundations for the Future - pages 3, 11, 25, 34, 37, 80, 86, 97, 128, 153
- Next Generation Wind and Solar Power - From Cost to Value - all pages
- Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity - Third Quarter 2016 - page 2
- Open Government: The Global Context and the Way Forward - pages 119, 120, 121, 122, 151, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 182, 184, 185, 186, 214
- OECD Pensions Outlook 2016 - pages 138, 158, 162, 165, 173
- PISA 2015 Results (Volume I): Excellence and Equity in Education - pages 4, 11, 27, 93, 219, 290, 291, 295, 297, 307, 312, 313, 314, 416, 458
- PISA 2015 Results (Volume II): Policies and Practices for Successful Schools - pages 53, 81, 102, 124, 125, 126, 187, 242, 341, 342, 343, 369, 374
- OECD Regional Outlook 2016 - Country profiles (online only) – United States
- Renewables Information - pages 6, 7, 16, 17, 26, 27, 36, 37, 46, 47, 56, 57, 66, 67, 76, 77, 86, 87, 96, 97, 106, 107, 116, 117, 126, 127, 136, 137, 146, 147, 156, 157, 166, 167, 176, 177, 186, 187, 196, 197, 206, 207, 216, 217, 226, 227, 236, 237, 246, 247, 256, 257, 266, 267, 276, 277, 286, 287, 296, 297, 306, 307, 316, 317, 326, 327, 336, 337, 346, 347, 356, 357, 366, 367, 376, 377, 386, 387
- OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Mexico 2016 - pages 59, 102-103, 150
- Society at a Glance 2016: OECD Social Indicators - pages 20, 24, 27, 39, 55, 85, 108, 119, 130
- Thailand Electricity Security Assessment - page 14
- Tourism Policy Review of Mexico - pages 34, 44, 51, 56
- Trends Shaping Education 2016 - pages 37, 50, 82
- Urbanisation Dynamics in West Africa 1950-2010 - pages 3, 42
- World Energy Investment 2016 - pages 13, 22, 25, 65, 69, 92
- Zero Road Deaths and Serious Injuries - page 79
2015 Publications
- Better Policies for Development 2015 - page 146
- OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2015 - pages 107-108, 130
- Cherries - page 3
- Coal Information - pages IV.435-IV.444
- Digital Economy Outlook 2015 - pages 9, 18, 40, 50, 60, 94, 100, 101, 102, 123, 136, 160, 175, 179, 193, 194, 196, 199, 203, 204, 239
- Drying Wells, Rising Stakes - page 22
- Economic Policy Reforms 2015: Going for Growth - page 78
- OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2015 - pages 6, 23
- OECD Economic Surveys: Chile 2015 - pages 10, 23
- OECD Education at a Glance 2015 - pages 28, 65, 72, 256, 257, 260, 261, 275, 278, 280, 310, 316, 321, 322, 327, 329, 333, 334, 337, 356, 440, 540, 541
- OECD Employment Outlook 2015 - pages 216, 230, 231, 289
- OECD Environmental Performance Reviews Brazil 2015 - pages 15 and 152
- Financing Democracy - pages 51-52
- G20/OECD Grundsätze der Corporate Governance - page 71
- Government at a Glance 2015 - pages 84, 85, 87, 88, 93, 101, 204
- Health at a Glance 2015 - pages 89, 101, 127
- In It Together: Why Less Inequality Benefits All - pages 20, 34, 44-47, 57, 100, 291
- Innovation, Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability in Australia - pages 29, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 44, 46, 50, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 71, 78
- Innovation, Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability in Brazil - pages 29, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 44, 46, 50, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 71, 78
- Innovation, Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability in Canada - pages 29, 30, 35, 40, 44, 50, 58, 59 60, 85-87, 93, 117, 173, 175, 176, 179
- Investing in Youth: Latvia - pages 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 39, 41, 42, 44, 46, 48, 51, 52, 57, 63, 67, 69, 71, 76, 77, 78, 79, 86, 88, 97, 99, 104, 116, 117, 134, 154
- ISCED 2011 Operational Manual - page 2, back cover
- OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends, Volume 2014 Issue 2 - pages 67, 74-76, 84, 87
- Medium-Term Coal Market Report 2015 - page 14
- Medium-Term Oil Market Report 2015 - pages 10, 130
- Medium-Term Renewable Energy Market Report 2015 - pages 4, 5, 135, 204, 212, 216, 260, 261, 268
- Mental Health and Work: Australia - pages 80, 86, 110, 121
- The Changing Face of Strategic Crisis Management - pages 4, 5, 28, 29, 94
- The Metropolitan Century - page 59
- The Metropolitan City of Venice - page 12
- National Climate Change Adaptation - page 4
- National Accounts at a Glance 2015 - pages 7-13, all tables
- Natural Gas Information 2015 - pages II.20, II.21, II.22, II.23, II.24, II.25, II.26, II.27, II.28, II.29, II.30, II.31, II.32, II.33, II.34, II.35, II.38, II.39, II.42, II.43, II.46, II.47, II.50, II.51, III.11, III.13
- Open Educational Resources - pages 5, 26, 38, 88
- Pensions at a Glance 2015: OECD and G20 indicators - page 41, 43, 49, 50, 54, 97, 139, 141, 145, 147, 149, 151, 171, 224, 227, 228, 267, 268, 356, 357, 371
- Projected Costs of Generating Electricity - pages 18, 28, 32, 37, 40, 111-113, 115, 120, 137
- Revenue Statistics in Latin America and the Caribbean 2015 - pages 119, 156 - Spanish version Estadísticas tributarias en América Latina y el Caribe 2015 - paginas 119, 156
- States of Fragility 2015 - pages 14, 15, 20, 44, 103, 109, 117, 118 - German version Aspekte der Fragilität 2015 - pages 16, 21, 48, 118
- Students, Computers and Learning - pages 27, 47, 78, 83, 103, 122, 135, 136, 142, 164, 168, 169, 176, 182, 198
- Supporting Teacher Professionalism - pages 67, 108
- Understanding National Accounts, Second Edition - Pages 29, 31, 322
- Water Resources Governance in Brazil - pages 31, 32, 230, 237, 277 - Portuguese version Governança dos Recursos Hídricos no Brasil - pages 32, 251, 259, 301
- World Energy Outlook 2015 - pages 8, 10, 27, 47, 48
2014 Publications
- Ageing and Employment Policies: Netherlands 2014, Working Better with Age - pages 31 and 32
- Capturing the Multiple Benefits of Energy Efficiency - pages 8, 12, 14, 159, 218
- Chile’s Supreme Audit Institution - pages 75, 79, 85, 87, 88, 101, 202, 215, 223, 224, 304
- The Cost of Air Pollution - pages 22, 23, 27, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 57, 63, 64, 65 and 66
- Development Co-operation Report 2014 - pages 23, 370 and 394
- Economic Policy Reforms 2014 - pages 94 and 95
- Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2015 - pages 90-93
- OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2014 Issue 2 - pages 226, 237, 244, 245, 246
- OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2014 - page 27
- Education at a Glance - pages 3, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 46, 55, 61, 62, 67, 73, 74, 84, 87, 88, 90, 92, 102, 105, 172, 176, 177, 178, 211, 219, 240, 250, 258, 265, 304, 320, 347, 362, 373, 374, 377, 387, 408, 410, 411, 416, 425, 479, 490, 494, 497, 498, 499, 508, 518, 519, 520, 524 and 528 - German Version Bildung auf einen Blick 2014 - pages 37, 40, 41, 51, 60, 68, 79, 80, 83, 88, 94, 95, 109, 113, 131, 135, 223, 224, 229, 230, 277, 311, 325, 337, 347, 420, 459, 479, 493, 495, 497, 507, 533, 536, 537, 545, 554, 621, 642, 646, 648, 649, 662, 672, 673, 675, 682 and 686
- Education at a Glance: Highlights - pages 17, 22, 25, 3, 30 and 78
- Employment Outlook 2014 - pages 12, 44, 48, 56, 81, 97, 98, 102, 103, 115, 116, 117, 118, 123 and 124
- Energy Efficiency Market Report 2014 - pages 17, 20, 136
- Energy Policies of IEA Countries: European Union 2014 Review - pages 103, 227, 230, 232, 233, 250
- Energy Technology Perspectives 2014 - page 30
- Entrepreneurship at a Glance 2014 - pages 39, 51-55, 91 and 94
- OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Iceland 2014 - page 104
- Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2015 - page 41
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Montserrat 2014 - pages 81 and 82
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Saint Lucia 2014 - page 124
- Greener Skills and Jobs - page 99
- Jobs for Immigrants (Vol. 4): Labour Market Integration in Italy - page 5
- Latin American Economic Outlook 2015, pages 15 and 187 - Spanish Version Perspectivas económicas de América Latina 2015 - paginas 15, 187
- Mental Health and Work: Netherlands - page 70
- Nanotechnology and Tyres - page 11
- National Accounts of OECD Countries, Financial Accounts 2013 - pages 117, 119
- Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2013 Issue 2 - pages 115, 153
- PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I, Revised edition, February 2014) Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science - pages 17-19, 24, 32, 48, 50, 55, 60, 66, 70-75, 80, 82, 84, 87, 91-94, 96, 106, 109, 113-121, 177-179, 181-183, 188, 217-220, 222, 223, 228, 233, 240, 241, 258, 261, 263, 265-267, 270, 277, 301, 345-346, 382, 395 and 398
- PISA 2012 Results: Creative Problem Solving: Students’ Skills in Tackling Real-Life Problems (Volume V) - page 119
- PISA 2012 Results: Students and Money: Financial Literacy Skills for the 21st Century (Volume VI) - pages 41, 96, 106, 148, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 187 and 188
- The Power of Transformation: Wind, Sun and the Economics of Flexible Power Systems - page 42
- OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Norway 2014: Page 72
- OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Turkey: page 4
- Society at a Glance 2014 – OECD Social Indicators: pages 62, 87, 103, 104 and 113
- Society at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2014 - pages 42, 56, 57
- SME Policy Index: The Mediterranean Middle East and North Africa 2014 - pages 44, 51, 54, 80, 82, 138, 225, 244, 264, 266, 309, 311
- The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 - page 9
- STAN: OECD Structural Analysis Statistics 2014 - pages 5, 34
- TALIS 2013 Results: An International Perspective on Teaching and Learning - pages 57, 58, 294 and 295
- TALIS 2013 Results: An International Perspective on Teaching and Learning - page 435
- Taxing Wages 2014 - page 69
- Understanding National Accounts: Second Edition - pages 75, 81, 84, 91, 92, 93
- Uranium 2014 - pages 10 and 53
- Water Governance in the Netherlands - page 6
- Women, Government and Policy Making in OECD Countries - pages 159 and 160
2013 Publications
- A Good Life in Old Age? - pages 47 and 51
- Action Plan on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Spanish version - page 32
- Addressing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting - page 74
- African Economic Outlook 2013 - pages 190, 196, 198, 204, 216, 222, 226, 230, 250, 256, 260, 262, 264, 280 and 288
- Ageing and Employment Policies: Norway 2013 - Working Better with Age - page 29
- Anti-corruption Reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia - page 164
- Better Policies for Board Nomination and Election in Asia - pages 18, 30, 36 and 37
- Coal Information 2013 - pages V.1 to V.18
- Conflict over Resources and Terrorism - page 1
- Development Co-operation Report 2013 - page 214
- Education at a Glance 2013: OECD Indicators - pages 54, 71, 92-95, 108, 133, 148, 150, 154-157, 184, 188, 212, 222, 234, 243, 265, 266, 280, 300, 302, 309, 312, 313, 332, 338, 346-348, 367, 408-413 and 419
- Environment at a Glance 2013 - pages 28, 29, 45
- Greening Household Behaviour: Overview from the 2011 Survey: Modifications to 30 Tables
- Innovation in Southeast Asia - pages 196 and 234
- Medium-Term Oil Market Report 2013 - pages 8, 42, 62 and 143
- OECD Economic Surveys: Italy 2013 - page 16
- OECD Employment Outlook 2013 - pages 98, 239-251 and 253-256
- OECD Factbook 2013: page 31 - German version Die OECD in Zahlen und Fakten 2013: page 31
- OECD Guidelines for Micro Statistics on Household Wealth - page 11
- OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2013 - all part II country tables and page 232
- OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Malaysia 2013 - page 12
- OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Tanzania 2013 - page 4
- OECD Main Science and Technology Indicators Volume 2012/2 - pages 26, 27, 28, 29, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 68, 69, 70, 75, 76 and 77
- OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Sweden 2013 - page 4
- OECD Skills Outlook 2013 - pages 47, 221, 379, 385, 389, 390, 414, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 435, 438 and 447
- OECD Sovereign Borrowing Outlook 2013 - pages 91, 92, 93, 94 and 101
- OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship - Mexico: Key Issues and Policies - page 43
- OECD Territorial Reviews: Antofagasta, Chile 2013 - page 188
- OECD Urban Policy Reviews: Chile 2013 - page 73
- PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I) - pages 18, 24, 37, 60, 72, 155, 258 , 263, 266, 270 and 277 - German Version PISA 2012 Ergebnisse: Was Schülerinnen und Schüler wissen und können (Band I) - pages 12, 18, 20 ,25, 34, 53, 60, 66, 71, 72, 77, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 136, 166, 189, 190, 193, 194, 195, 200, 220, 222, 233, 234, 235, 238, 239, 245, 250, 258, 260, 289, 291, 398
- PISA 2012 Results: Ready to Learn (Volume III) - pages 94, 127, 141, 144, 156, 175, 475 and 477
- PISA 2012 Results: What Makes a School Successful (Volume IV) - pages 31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 38, 47, 57, 58, 64, 67, 84, 170, 171, 172, 209 and 211
- Survey of Adult Skills - page 120
- Synergies for Better Learning - pages 376 and 377
- Tackling Inequalities in Brazil, China, India and South Africa - pages 97, 98, 105, 108 and 109
- Taxing Wages 2013 - page 50
- World Energy Outlook 2013 - page 124
2012 Publications
- Better Regulation in Europe: Italy 2012 - pages 101-112
- Competitiveness and Private Sector Development: Eastern Europe and South Caucasus - page 153
- CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2012 - Part II from pages 67 to 78
- Designing Local Skills Strategies - page 9
- Education at a Glance: OECD Indicators 2012 - pages 44, 45, 55, 56, 59, 84, 165, 170, 318, 319, 320, 322, 323, 325, 335, 348, 349, 350, 351, 353, 355, 356, 357, 358, 444, 451, 453, 473, 475, 482, 546, 547 and 548
- Education at a Glance Highlights 2012 -
- Education Today 2013 - pages 28 and 118
- Energy Technology Perspectives 2012 - pages 39, 51, 255, 282, 292, 494 and 573
- Entrepreneurship at a Glance 2012 - pages 65, 87, 89 and 101
- Equity and Quality in Education: Supporting Disadvantages Students and Schools - pages 16, 17, 19, 24, 50, 75, 105 and 164
- Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Antiquia, Colombia - pages 235-245
- Identification and Quantification of the Proceeds of Bribery - pages 25 and 26
- Languages in a Global World - pages 437-461
- Latin American Economic Outlook 2013 - page 5, 112, 114 and 115
- Literacy, Numeracy and Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments - pages 25, 40, 42 and 52
- Mortality Risk Valuation in Environment, Health and Transport Policies - cover and page 2
- Nuclear Education and Training: From Concern to Capability - page 199
- OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2012 - page 16
- OECD Economic Outlook No. 91 - pages 200 and 251
- OECD Economic Outlook No 92 - Preliminary version - page 189
- OECD Environmental Outlook to 2050 - pages 19, 22, 72 and 164
- OECD Factbook 2011-2012 - page 15
- OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2012 Issue 1 - back cover and page 3
- OECD Pensions Outlook 2012 - pages 21, 101, 106, 122, 204, 205, 206, 207 and 224
- OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Mexico 2012 - page 4
- OECD Review of Telecommunications Policy and Regulation in Mexico - pages 23 and 86
- OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2012 - pages 247, 251, 307, 311, 355, 363, 379, 383 and 399
- Perspectivas económicas de América Latina 2013 - pages 5, 117, 118 and 119
- PISA 2009 Technical Report - pages 189, 268, 269, 271 and 272
- Poverty Reduction and Pro-Poor Growth - pages 4, 265, and 283
- Related Party Transactions and Minority Shareholder Rights - page 62
- Restoring Public Finances - pages 28, 32, 42, 50, 59 and 75
- Review of Fisheries 2011 - pages 1, 2, 3, 5-6, 9 29, 36, 64-82, 530, 531, 532, and Back Cover
- Sick on the Job? Myths and Realities about Mental Health and Work - pages 30 and 43
- SME Policy Index: Eastern Partner Countries 2012 - page 171
- Strengthening Integrity and Fighting Corruption in Education: Serbia - pages 18, 21, 27 and 28
- Tourism Trends and Policies 2012 - pages 136, 142 and 230
- Uranium 2011 - pages 12, 94 and 95
- World Energy Outlook 2012 - pages 74, 518 and 523
- Recommendation of the Council on Regulatory Policy and Governance - German version: Empfehlung des Rates zu Regulierungspolitik und Governance - page 2 - Spanish version: Recomendación del Consejo sobre Política y Gobernanza Regulatoria - page 2 - Portuguese version: - Recomendação do Conselho sobre política regulatória e governança - page 2 - Slovak version: ODPORÚČANIA RADY OECD PRE REGULAČNÚ POLITIKU A VLÁDNUTIE - page 2 - Korean version: 규제정책 및 관리에 관한 OECD 이사회 권고안 - page 2 - Arabic version: توصيات المجلس بشأن السياسة التنظيمية والحوكمة الرشيدة - page 2
2011 Publications
- Divided We Stand: Why Inequality Keeps Rising pages 22, 23, and 265
Quarterly National Accounts, Volume 2011 Issue 3, pages 30-58, 62-66, 96-101, 144-149, 176-181, 184-187, 206-211, 218-223, 226-231, 242-247, 258-263
- Education at a Glance 2011 - pages 54, 55, 56, 68, 70, 71, 82, 83, 84, 91, 100, 119, 132, 316, 317 and 330
- Fostering Productivity and Competitiveness in Agriculture - pages 3 and 4
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews
- Andorra 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Anguilla 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Antigua and Barbuda 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Austria 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Bahrain 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Curaçao 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Liechtenstein 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Luxembourg 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Turks and Caicos Islands 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- United Kingdom 2011 Combined: Phase 1 + Phase 2 - page 2
- Virgin Islands (British) 2011 Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework - page 2
- Higher Education in Regional and City Development, The Galilee, Israel 2011 - page 45
- Higher Education in Regional and City Development, Lombardy, Italy 2011 - page 59
- Improving Financial Education Efficiency - page 3
- International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2010, Issue 1: Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States - page 1
- Inventory of Estimated Budgetary Support and Tax Expenditures for Fossil Fuels - page 2 and back cover
- Main Economic Indicators on CD-ROM, Volume 2011, Issue 5 missing files:
Germany 1960-1973 Excel® file
Germany 1974-1987 Excel® file
Germany 1988-2001 Excel® file
Germany 2002-2011 Excel® file
- Multilateral Aid 2010 - page 145
- National Accounts of OECD Countries: Financial Balance Sheets 2010 - pages 74-84
- OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil 2011 - page 12
- OECD Economic Surveys: India 2011 - pages 4, 56, 60, 61, and 62
- OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2011 - page 74
- OECD Journal General Papers Volume 2010/1 - page 37
- OECD Regional Outlook 2011 - pages 228, 246, and 262
- OECD Yearbook 2011: Better Policies for Better Lives - pages 152 and 153
- Pensions at a Glance 2011 - pages: 119, 121, 125, 127, 131, 133, 135, 137, 139, 141, 143, 177 and 309
- Performance Budgeting in Poland - page 29
- PISA 2009 at a Glance - page 6
- PISA 2009 Results:
- Volume 1, What Students Know and Can Do: pages 13, 15 and 188
- Volume II. Overcoming Social Background: pages 27, 67, 69, 70, 71, 74, 75, 99, 102, 115, 171, 175, 182 and 213
-
- Volume IV. What Makes a School Successful: Pages 14, 85, 93, 160, 164, 167, 168, 173, 179, 185, 189, 226, 232, 236, 261, 274, 278, 288, 290, 292, 294 and 296
- Volume V. Learning Trends: pages 27, 29, 63, 65, 94, 99, 106, 157, 193, 194, 196, 199, 200 and 202
- Volume VI. Students On Line: Digital Technologies and Performance, pages 277, 278, 279 and 287
- Public Sector Salary System in Slovenia pages 18, 21, 22, 23, and 39
- Reducing the Involvement of Youth in Armed Violence: Programming Note page 5
- Regions at a Glance 2011: page 3
- Revenue Statistics 2011: pages 32 and 118
- Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2011, pages 23, 52, 53, 71, 72, 172 and 183
- Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF-10: pages 221 to 227
- A System of Health Accounts, pages 115, 403, 422 and 453
- Taxing Wages 2010, page 409
- Towards More Effective and Dynamic Public Management in Mexico, page 3
2010 Publications
- Asset Declarations for Public Officials, pages 38, 70, 94, 95
Dedicated Public-Private Partnership Units - A Survey of Institutional and Governance Structures: page 54
- Education at a Glance 2010, pages 23, 34, 36, 37, 37 to 39, 91, 125, 134, 156, 175, 230, 258, 307, 309, 312, 313, 314, 315, 334 and 353
- Education at a Glance 2010, pages 238 and 454
- Guidance on Sustainability Impact Assessment: page 28
- Handbook on Deriving Capital Measures of Intellectual Property Products: pages 161 and 162
- Health at a Glance, Asia/Pacific 2010: page 3
- Health Care Systems: Efficiency and Policy Settings: pages 11, 29, 32, 61, 66, 68, 69, 73, 74, 75, 104, 109, 126, 129, 130, 139, 141 and 166
Innovative Financing Mechanisms for the Water Sector: page 5
Measuring Globalisation: OECD Globalisation Indicators 2010: page 213
- National Acccounts at a Glance 2010: Main Aggregates on CD-ROM: Several series that were missing (disposable income, saving, net lending / net borrowing) can be found in the XLS file
OECD Economic Surveys: Australia 2010: page
OECD Economic Surveys - Finland 2010: page 23
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2010: page 25
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2010-2019: pages 183, 195, 234 and 235
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform - Italy 2009 - Better Regulation to Strengthen Market Dynamics: page 290
OECD Wirtschaftsberichte - Deutschland 2010: page 92
Projected Costs of Generating Electricity 2010: pages 94 and 252
Projected Costs of Generating Electricity 2010: Pages 59, 90, 92 and 181
Reviews of National Policies for Education - Higher Education in Egypt: page 13
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Kyrgyz Republic 2010 - Lessons from PISA: page 3 and 4
SMEs, Entrepreneurship and Innovation: page 123
Tackling Inequalities in Brazil, China, Japan and South Africa: page 109
Tax Expenditures in OECD Countries: page 240
Taxation, Innovation and the Environment: page 33, 34 and 37.
Taxing Wages 2009: pages 15, 16, 73 and 74, 75 and 76
Towards Green Growth: page 4
Towards Green Growth: Measuring Progress pages 2, 5, 56, 64, 78, 79, 83 and 89
2009 Publications
Integrating Climate Change Adaptation into Development Co-operation, back cover and page 2 | Spanish version of corrigenda | Portuguese version of Corrigenda
Meauring Capital - OECD Manual 2009:Second Edition, pages 39, 40, 46, 47, 48, 56, 65, 75, 82, 83, 88, 96, 97, 119, 144, 188, 189
Creditor Reporting System 2009 - Aid activities in support of agriculture, 2002-2007: page 86 to179
Education at a Glance 2009 - OECD Indicators: pages 33, 75, 113, 126, 136, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146, 147, 170, 180, 181, 277, 316, 321, 322, 333, 339, 341, 348, 350, 352, 354 and 414
Flexible Policy for More and Better Jobs: page 80
- Government at a Glance 2009: pages 3, 37, 66-68, 71, 73, 78, 82, 89, 100, 101, 107, 131, 132, 146, 148, 149, 151 and 156.
- Measuring Capital - OECD Manual 2009: Second edition - pages 39, 40, 46, 47, 48, 56, 119, 144, 188, 189, 217
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2009-2018: pages 16 and 62
OECD Communications Outlook 2009: pages pages 76, 269, 275, 276, 277, 296, 297 and 298
OECD Economic Surveys - Austria 2009: page 36
OECD Economic Surveys - Mexico 2009: page 28
OECD Factbook 2009 - Economic, Environmental and Social Statistics: pages 39, 52, 54 and 67
OECD Insights - International Migration - The Human Face of Globalisation: pages 17, 31, 35, 162 and 163
OECD International Development Statistics 2009 - Volume 2009 Issue 1: CD-ROM file CD-ROM file 3BFLOW1.ivt
OECD Journal - Financial Market Trends - Volume 2009 Issue 1: page 100
OECD Regions at a Glance 2009: pages 64 and 135
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform - Regulatory Impact Analysis - A Tool for Policy Coherence: pages 31, 32, 36, 38, 41, 67-68, 69-70, 84, 106 and Addendum
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2009: pages 138, 142 and 143
Pensions at a Glance 2009 - Retirement-Income Systems in OECD Countries: pages 87-88 and 92
2008 Publications
Biofuel Support Policies - An Economic Assessment: pages Page 68 & Pages 3,107-108 and 139-145
Coal Information - 2008 Edition: Part III, Detailed OECD Coal Data, pages pages III.15, III.34, III.53 and III.79, Part III, Detailed OECD Coal Data
Consumption Tax Trends 2008 - VAT/GST and Excise Rates, Trends and Administration Issues: pages 79
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities 2008: Page 14
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series - Natural Resources and Pro-Poor Growth - The Economics and Politics: abstracts on pages 29, 35, 71, 83, 95, 105, 117, 123, 135 and 145
Energy Technology Perspectives 2008: pages
Environmental Outlook to 2030: pages 24, 108, 122, 145, 215, 238, 244, 257, 305, 358, 403, 469 and 502
Growing Unequal? Income Distribution and Poverty in OECD Countries: pages Pages 110, 113, 134, 135, 136, 140, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198 and 199
Higher Education to 2030 (Vol. 1) - Demography: page Page 84
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2008: page 44
Nuclear Energy Outlook 2008: pages Pages 278, 344, 440
OECD Economic Surveys - South Africa 2008 - Economic Assessment: page 6
OECD Employment Outlook 2008: pages Pages 38-44, 73-76 and 365
OECD Investment Policy Reviews - Russian Federation 2008 - Strengthening the Policy Framework for Investment: page 15
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2008: page Page 159
Sickness, Disability and Work: Breaking the Barriers (Vol. 3): pages Pages 13, 97, 99 and 100
Statistics, Knowledge and Policy 2007 - Measuring and Fostering the Progress of Societies: pages 317-326, 327-331
The State of the Public Service: page 73
West African Studies - West African Mobility and Migration Policies of OECD Countries: Title page page
2007 Publications
African Economic Outlook 2007/2008: pages
Babies and Bosses - Reconciling Work and Family Life: pages 36, 46, 105, 118, 164 and 198
Benefits and Wages 2007 - OECD Indicators: pages 45-48 and 122
Bribery in Public Procurement: Methods, Actors and Counter-Measures: page Corrigenda: Bribery in Public Procurement
Development Aid at a Glance 2007 - Statistics by Region: page 14
Economic Policy Reforms - Going for Growth, 2007 Edition: pages 57 and 87
Energy Security and Climate Policy - Assessing Interactions: page 112
Giving Knowledge for Free - The Emergence of Open Educational Resources: pages 45 to 55
Jobs for Youth - Slovak Republic: pages pages 16-17
National Accounts of OECD Countries - Volume II, 2007: addition of footnote 3 page of footnote 3, page 270 concerning Germany
OECD Economic Surveys - Austria 2007: page Page 92
OECD Economic Surveys - India 2007: pages page 82 and page 94
OECD Employment Outlook 2007: Table H, page 268
OECD Factbook 2007 - Economic, Environmental and Social Statistics: pages 116, 152, 154 and 160
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2007: pages 63, 65, 73, 91, 103, 105, 107, 109, 111, 113, 126 and 127
Preferential Trade Agreements - How Much Do They Benefit Developing Economies?: page 44
Radioactive Waste Management in Spain: page page 95
Society at a Glance - OECD Social Indicators - 2006 Edition: pages 42, 69 and 105
Taxing Wages 2005/2006 - Special Feature: The Tax Treatment of Minimum Wages: pages 22-34
2006 Publications
Economic Policy Reforms - Going for Growth, 2006 Edition: page page 31
Energy Policies of Denmark 2006, page 23
- Forty Years of Uranium Resources, Production and Demand in Perspective - The Red Book Retrospective: to be inserted after page 256 after page 256
OECD Economic Surveys - Turkey 2006: page 28
OECD Economic Surveys - Netherlands 2006: page page 94
OECD Factbook 2006 - Economic, Environmental and Social Statistics: pages 134 and 216 to 217
OECD in Figures 2006-2007 - Statistics on the Member Countries - OECD Observer - Volume 2006 Supplement 1: pages 6 and 93
OECD Reviews of Health Systems - Switzerland: page 49
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services - Volume II - 2006 Edition: pages 22, 23 and 26
PISA 2003: Pisa 2003 Technical Report
Starting Strong II - Early Childhood Education and Care: pages 159 and 160
Tax Co-operation - Towards a Level Playing Field: pages Corrigenda: Tax Co-operation: Towards a Level Playing Field
Taxing Wages 2004-2005 - 2005 Edition: the following tables and text have been corrected:
Revised 2000 and 2001 estimates for Italy on pages 87, 89, 90, 92, 93, 95
Revised texts on pages 232, 233, 438 and 447
Revised 2004 estimates for Australia on pages 451 and 453
The Visible Hand of China in Latin America: pages 34-35
2005 Publications
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 1994-2003 - 2005 Edition
The Life and Non-life series were inverted in two places in Table 1. Main Aggregates. The time series concerned are "Business written in the reporting country - Net written premiums - 1.1.3.1 Life and 1.1.3.2 Non-life" and "Business written abroad - Net written premiums - 1.2.3.1 Life and 1.2.3.2 Non-life". The same series were correctly presented in Table 3. Detailed Results. The attached Excel file shows the correct data for all countries.
OECD in Figures - Volume 2004, Supplement 1: corrected figures for GDP per head in PPPs presented in the table on page 12-13 were not reflected in the graph showing rankings of GDP per head on page 79. This This revised graph contains slightly altered rankings for some countries.pages 11 and 12
- OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy: Volume 7 - Issue 1 - pages 5, 94, 173
Pensions at a Glance: some further updates have been made for Finland and Korea
Projected Costs of Generating Electricity: Projected Costs of Generating Electricity – 2005 Update
Revenue Statistics 1965-2004: pages pages 67 and 68
Saving Electricity in a Hurry - Dealing with Temporary Shortfalls on Electricity Suppliers: Corrigenda saving electricity
2004 Publications
Monthly Statistics of International Trade: the The latest update of the CSV file was not included on the March edition of this CD-ROM was not included on the March edition of this CD-ROM.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2004: pages pages 11 and 12
2003 Publications
Delivering the Goods: 21st Century Challenges to Urban Goods Transport: Delivering the Goods: 21st Century Challenges to Urban Goods Transport (July 2003)
OECD Economic Surveys - Belgium 2003: page OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium - Volume 2003 Issue 1 (March 2003)
OECD Employment Outlook - 2003 Edition: pages pages 224 to 226, pages pages 322 to 324
OECD in Figures 2003: pages pages 18 and 19, pages pages 20 and 21
Renewables for Power Generation - Status and Prospects - 2003 Edition: page page 19, table 2
Trends in International Migration - SOPEMI 2002 Edition: pages Trends in International Migration: SOPEMI 2002 Edition (February 2003)
2002 Publications
Bank Profitability - Financial Statements of Banks - 2002 Edition - CD-ROM, (file: 2AINCDEU.IVT) Print: Bank Profitability: Financial Statements of Banks - 2002 edition have been corrected for United States in both CD-ROM and Print editions. The updated IVT file and corresponding Excel tables may be obtained upon request from stat.contact@oecd.org.
Turning Science into Business - Patenting and Licensing at Public Research Organisations: pages Turning Science into Business: Patenting and Licensing at Public Research Organisations (May 2003)
OECD Territorial Reviews - Switzerland: page OECD Territorial Reviews Switzerland (September 2002)
OECD Agricultural Outlook 2002/2007 - 2002 Edition: corrections are limited to the statistical annex. This publication has been reprinted and sent to purchasers.
Road Travel Demand - Meeting the Challenge: Participants' List
The Use of Thermodynamic Databases in Performance Assessment - Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain 29-30, May 2001: Data BankThe Use of Thermodynamic Databases in Performance Assessment: Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain 29-30 May 2001 (August 2002) ISBN: 9264198466Taxing Wages: 2000/20012001 Edition (April 2002) page
Taxing Wages 2000/2001 - 2001 Edition: Corrigenda Les impôts sur les salaires: 2000/2001
2001 Publications
Measuring Globalisation - The Role of Multinationals in OECD Economies - Volume I - Manufacturing Sector - 2001 Edition: pages Measuring Globalisation: The Role of Multinationals in OECD Economies,Volume I: Manufacturing Sector2001 Edition(March 2002)
Businesses' Views on Red Tape - Administrative and Regulatory Burdens on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises: page Businesses' Views on Red Tape: Administrative and Regulatory Burdens on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (October, 2001)