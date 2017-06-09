Strategies for mitigating air pollution in Mexico City

This report examines air pollution mitigation strategies in Mexico City. It identifies a series of measures that can strengthen current approaches to air pollution mitigation adopted in Mexico's capital as well as nationally. Recommendation include actions in policy areas such as emissions standards and testing, incentives for cleaner vehicles, fuel quality, inspection and maintenance, restrictions on vehicle use, parking regulation and speed limits, air quality plans, enhancement and promotion of sustainable transport modes as well as improving enforcement and public communication. The publication assembles the findings of a workshop organised by the ITF and the Development Bank for Latin America (CAF) together with the Ministry of Environment of Mexico City (SEDEMA) in January 2017.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.