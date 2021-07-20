Skip to main content
Space technology transfers and their commercialisation

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e78ff9f-en
Authors
Mattia Olivari, Claire Jolly, Marit Undseth
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Olivari, M., C. Jolly and M. Undseth (2021), “Space technology transfers and their commercialisation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 116, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e78ff9f-en.
