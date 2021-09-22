Skip to main content
The human capital behind AI

Jobs and skills demand from online job postings
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2e278150-en
Lea Samek, Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Emile Cammeraat
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Samek, L., M. Squicciarini and E. Cammeraat (2021), “The human capital behind AI: Jobs and skills demand from online job postings”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e278150-en.
