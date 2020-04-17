Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social partnership in the times of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c9fb0c9d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Social partnership in the times of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c9fb0c9d-en.
Go to top