Regulatory Management Systems Across OECD Countries

This Working Paper is structured in two sections. The first section presents the contributions and limits of composite indicators of regulatory management systems. The second section provides an overview of regulatory management systems, including regulatory policies, institutions, processes and tools. This report assesses regulatory policies in member countries as well as their regulatory management systems using the 1998 and 2005 indicators. The results complement the results presented in Working Paper N°4, “Indicators of Regulatory Management Systems” and also contributed to the OECD project on Government at a Glance (see www.oecd.org/gov/indicators/govataglance).