Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulatory Management Systems Across OECD Countries

Indicators of Recent Achievements and Challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjr1g0n8bq-en
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone, Gregory Bounds, Chang-won Choi, Claire Miguet
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S. et al. (2007), “Regulatory Management Systems Across OECD Countries: Indicators of Recent Achievements and Challenges”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjr1g0n8bq-en.
Go to top