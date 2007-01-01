This Working Paper is structured in two sections. The first section presents the contributions and limits of composite indicators of regulatory management systems. The second section provides an overview of regulatory management systems, including regulatory policies, institutions, processes and tools. This report assesses regulatory policies in member countries as well as their regulatory management systems using the 1998 and 2005 indicators. The results complement the results presented in Working Paper N°4, “Indicators of Regulatory Management Systems” and also contributed to the OECD project on Government at a Glance (see www.oecd.org/gov/indicators/govataglance).
Regulatory Management Systems Across OECD Countries
Indicators of Recent Achievements and Challenges
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024