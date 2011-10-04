Skip to main content
Redistribution Policy and Inequality Reduction in OECD Countries

What Has Changed in Two Decades?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlkhjq0x-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Linda Richardson
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Immervoll, H. and L. Richardson (2011), “Redistribution Policy and Inequality Reduction in OECD Countries: What Has Changed in Two Decades?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlkhjq0x-en.
