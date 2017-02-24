Skip to main content
Public Private Partnerships for Transport Infrastructure

Renegotiation and Economic Outcomes
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108130-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Roundtable Reports
English
Cite this content as:

ITF (2017), Public Private Partnerships for Transport Infrastructure: Renegotiation and Economic Outcomes, ITF Roundtable Reports, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108130-en.
