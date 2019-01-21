Skip to main content
One-In, X-Out: Regulatory offsetting in selected OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/67d71764-en
Authors
Daniel Trnka, Yola Thuerer
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Trnka, D. and Y. Thuerer (2019), “One-In, X-Out: Regulatory offsetting in selected OECD countries ”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/67d71764-en.
