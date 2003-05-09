This OECD Review of Regulatory Reform of Norway presents an overall picture, set within a macro-economic context, of regulatory achievements and challenges including regulatory quality, competition policy, and market openness. It also assesses progress in the commercialisation of government services, reforms of civil aviation, hospitals and labour market institutions. An important chapter, new to the series, discusses the role of regulators in the governance of modern economies, against the background of the review of Norway’s supervisory agencies.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Norway 2003
Preparing for the Future Now
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Abstract
