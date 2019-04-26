Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Occupational mobility, skills and training needs

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/30a12738-en
Authors
Nagui Bechichi, Stéphanie Jamet, Gustave Kenedi, Robert Grundke, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bechichi, N. et al. (2019), “Occupational mobility, skills and training needs”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/30a12738-en.
Go to top