Multi-Level Regulatory Governance

Policies, Institutions and Tools for Regulatory Quality and Policy Coherence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224074617147
Authors
Delia Rodrigo, Lorenzo Allio, Pedro Andres-Amo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Rodrigo, D., L. Allio and P. Andres-Amo (2009), “Multi-Level Regulatory Governance: Policies, Institutions and Tools for Regulatory Quality and Policy Coherence”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224074617147.
