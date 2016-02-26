Skip to main content
More unequal, but more mobile?

Earnings inequality and mobility in OECD countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3p5m7ccr2-en
Andrea Garnero, Alexander Hijzen, Sébastien Martin
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Garnero, A., A. Hijzen and S. Martin (2016), “More unequal, but more mobile?: Earnings inequality and mobility in OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3p5m7ccr2-en.
