Minimum-Income Benefits in OECD Countries

Policy Design, Effectiveness and Challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/218402763872
Herwig Immervoll
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Immervoll, H. (2010), “Minimum-Income Benefits in OECD Countries: Policy Design, Effectiveness and Challenges”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218402763872.
