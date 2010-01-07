Almost all OECD countries operate comprehensive minimum-income programmes for working-age individuals, either as last-resort safety nets alongside primary income replacement benefits, or as the principal instrument for delivering social protection. Such safety-net benefits aim primarily at providing an acceptable standard of living for families unable to earn sufficient incomes from other sources. This paper provides an overview of social assistance and other minimum-income programmes in OECD countries, summarises their main features, and highlights a number of current policy challenges.
Minimum-Income Benefits in OECD Countries
Policy Design, Effectiveness and Challenges
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
