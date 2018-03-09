Skip to main content
Mechanics of replacing benefits systems with a basic income

Comparative results from a microsimulation approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ec38a279-en
Authors
James Browne, Herwig Immervoll
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Browne, J. and H. Immervoll (2018), “Mechanics of replacing benefits systems with a basic income: Comparative results from a microsimulation approach”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 201, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ec38a279-en.
