Logistics Strategy and Performance Measurement

Mexico has an effective transport and logistics sector that has provided the backbone for growth in the economy and a rapid expansion of foreign trade. Development of the sector has been enabled by the deregulation of road haulage and rail services in the 1990s, which saw prices for transport decline substantially and stimulated investment by the private sector in vehicles and in rail infrastructure. This has been accompanied by major public investments in roads and ports and a range of policies that have promoted the development of industrial parks, multimodal infrastructure, and logistics clusters along trade corridors, facilitating inward investment as a motor for regional development.