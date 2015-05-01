Skip to main content
Logistics Strategy and Performance Measurement

Mexico's National Observatory for Transport and Logistics
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzcgzgmn-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2015), “Logistics Strategy and Performance Measurement: Mexico's National Observatory for Transport and Logistics”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzcgzgmn-en.
