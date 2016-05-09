Logistics Development Strategies and Performance Measurement

Logistics performance is a strong determinant of national income and policy-makers are interested in logistics performance indicators because of the potential for improved transport services to promote economic development. The World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, for example, is regularly cited by Ministers. Key performance indicators are nevertheless open to misunderstanding and misuse in this sector as much as any other.

The Roundtable meeting was convened to improve understanding of logistics performance and measurement and exchange experience in developing comparable methods of assessment internationally. It examined how careful use of indicators can drive improvement, making recommendations for public sector organisations developing logistics performance indicators. Discussions also addressed issues particularly relevant to the establishment of a dedicated logistics observatory in Mexico.