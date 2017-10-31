Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour Market Polarization in Advanced Countries

Impact of Global Value Chains, Technology, Import Competition from China and Labour Market Institutions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/06804863-en
Authors
Koen Breemersch, Jože P. Damijan, Jozef Konings
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Breemersch, K., J. Damijan and J. Konings (2017), “Labour Market Polarization in Advanced Countries: Impact of Global Value Chains, Technology, Import Competition from China and Labour Market Institutions”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 197, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06804863-en.
Go to top