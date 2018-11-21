Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Job Quality, Health and Productivity

An evidence-based framework for analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a8c84d91-en
Authors
Anne Saint-Martin, Hande Inanc, Christopher Prinz
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Saint-Martin, A., H. Inanc and C. Prinz (2018), “Job Quality, Health and Productivity: An evidence-based framework for analysis ”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 221, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a8c84d91-en.
Go to top