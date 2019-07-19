Skip to main content
Job polarisation and the middle class

New evidence on the changing relationship between skill levels and household income levels from 18 OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4bf722db-en
Authors
Andrea Salvatori, Thomas Manfredi
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Salvatori, A. and T. Manfredi (2019), “Job polarisation and the middle class: New evidence on the changing relationship between skill levels and household income levels from 18 OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 232, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4bf722db-en.
