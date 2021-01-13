Skip to main content
Job mobility, reallocation and wage growth

A tale of two countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/807becdf-en
Alexander Hijzen, Wouter Zwysen, Mats Erik Lillehagen
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Hijzen, A., W. Zwysen and M. Lillehagen (2021), “Job mobility, reallocation and wage growth: A tale of two countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 254, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/807becdf-en.
