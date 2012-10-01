International Markets for Security and Military Assistance

The end of the Cold War, globalisation, and the new global security paradigm following the 9/11 attacks have seen a rapid increase in arms production and producers across different geographic regions, as well as the growth of private security enterprises in areas that were previously primarily state-controlled. This paper explores the key dimensions of international markets in military and security assistance including conventional weapons and ammunition, related services such as training and maintenance and the provision of personnel and other services via private military and security companies. These are particularly relevant to fragile and conflict-affected contexts given the demand that emanates from these contexts for the equipment and services international markets in military and security assistance offer.

The paper outlines how at best, international markets in military and security assistance can help state security services to provide responsive and accountable services to their populations. At worst, they can provide the tools, know-how and people to commit human rights violations and other crimes. Other aspects of this market also potentially affect state legitimacy, in particular the massive levels of corruption associated with the international arms trade. The paper suggests some entry points for the international community to mitigate the potential risks posed by international markets in mil/sec assistance to conflict and fragility, beginning with options for developing and consolidating the existing regulatory frameworks, linking controls on markets for equipment and services and then broadening out to link with other issue areas such as governance, peacebuilding and statebuilding.