Sustainable urban transport systems require alternatives to the use of private cars that are competitive in terms of convenience and flexibility as well as cost. Mass transit systems are the central component but extension of heavy rail and metro systems is costly and these can never reach every part of the city. This report examines other options for improving public transport and extending network coverage.
Integrating Urban Public Transport Systems and Cycling
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
