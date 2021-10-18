This report examines the potential impact of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) on how passenger transport is currently organised. MaaS is a model for supplying a wide range of passenger transport services through a single, digital customer interface. In its most ambitious form, it integrates different transport, information and payment services into a smooth and reliable customer experience. The report assesses the regulatory and governance requirements for integrating MaaS with public transport and ensuring it delivers more sustainable urban mobility, focusing on the role of public transport authorities.
Integrating Public Transport into Mobility as a Service
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024