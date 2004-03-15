- This paper presents results from an on-going joint European Commission / OECD project, aimed at monitoring the direct influence of tax and benefit instruments on household incomes. The project uses and extends OECD tax-benefit models to compute a range of work incentive indicators such as marginal effective tax rates on earned income. This paper provides a methodological background describing these extensions. It also discusses the usefulness of a range of indicators such as net replacement rates and marginal effective tax rates and to what extent they can be used to quantify possible work disincentives. The approaches are illustrated using detailed tax-benefit calculations for 2001 and comparing relevant indicators across 15 EU and 8 non-EU countries.
- The results presented in this paper permit the identification of family circumstances where (1) financial incentives to increase work are either small or missing altogether; or (2) resources provided by social transfers may be ...
Indicators of Unemployment and Low-Wage Traps
Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Employment Incomes
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper25 July 2023
-
11 May 2023
-
9 May 2023
-
27 February 2023
-
28 June 2022
-
Working paper22 January 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Working paper3 February 2020