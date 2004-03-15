Skip to main content
Indicators of Unemployment and Low-Wage Traps

Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Employment Incomes
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/137550327778
Authors
Giuseppe Carone, Herwig Immervoll, Dominique Paturot, Aino Salomäki
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Carone, G. et al. (2004), “Indicators of Unemployment and Low-Wage Traps: Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Employment Incomes”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/137550327778.
