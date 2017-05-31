Income Inequality, Social Inclusion and Mobility

This report examines mobility policies with a focus on evaluating their capacity to address transport-related exclusion of lower- income groups.There is significant evidence across countries that lower-income populations tend to suffer more from restricted transport options, have lower quality transport services available to them, and travel under worse conditions (safety, security, reliability, comfort). Broad evidence also suggests that the lack of, or poor access to, transport options is central to limitations on access to jobs, educational institutions, health facilities, social networks, etc., which in turn generates a “poverty trap”.