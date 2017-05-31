This report examines mobility policies with a focus on evaluating their capacity to address transport-related exclusion of lower- income groups.There is significant evidence across countries that lower-income populations tend to suffer more from restricted transport options, have lower quality transport services available to them, and travel under worse conditions (safety, security, reliability, comfort). Broad evidence also suggests that the lack of, or poor access to, transport options is central to limitations on access to jobs, educational institutions, health facilities, social networks, etc., which in turn generates a “poverty trap”.
Income Inequality, Social Inclusion and Mobility
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024