Immigrant Children's Age at Arrival and Assessment Results

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k993zsz6g7h-en
Authors
Anthony Heath, Elina Kilpi-Jakonen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Heath, A. and E. Kilpi-Jakonen (2012), “Immigrant Children's Age at Arrival and Assessment Results”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k993zsz6g7h-en.
