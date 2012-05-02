While a number of single-country studies have been done to explore whether or not there is a “critical age” at which the arrival in a new country becomes a steep disadvantage to the immigrant student, this study aims to determine whether the steepness of the age-at-arrival/test score profile varies across origin or destination countries. As expected, the later the arrival, the greater the penalty. However results vary according to several factors, including language differences and whether the country of origin had higher or lower educational standards. Evidence shows the importance of helping young migrants with language difficulties, as well as with the subsequent adverse effects of these difficulties.
Immigrant Children's Age at Arrival and Assessment Results
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 July 2024
-
Working paper5 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
Related publications
-
Report5 December 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
Working paper25 October 2022
-
Report3 October 2022
-
12 July 2022
-
26 April 2022
-