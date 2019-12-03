Skip to main content
Illicit financial flows: Illicit narcotics transiting West Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/18f49f16-en
Authors
Mark Shaw
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Shaw, M. (2019), “Illicit financial flows: Illicit narcotics transiting West Africa”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18f49f16-en.
