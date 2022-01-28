Skip to main content
Holistic refugee and newcomer education in Europe

Mapping, upscaling and institutionalising promising practices from Germany, Greece and the Netherlands
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ea58c54-en
Authors
Claudia Koehler, Nektaria Palaiologou, Ottavia Brussino
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koehler, C., N. Palaiologou and O. Brussino (2022), “Holistic refugee and newcomer education in Europe : Mapping, upscaling and institutionalising promising practices from Germany, Greece and the Netherlands”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 264, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ea58c54-en.
