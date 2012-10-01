Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Growth, Aid and Policies in Countries Recovering from War

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dfgl38wb-en
Authors
Anke Hoeffler
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hoeffler, A. (2012), “Growth, Aid and Policies in Countries Recovering from War”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dfgl38wb-en.
Go to top