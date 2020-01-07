Skip to main content
Greening regional trade agreements

Subsidies related to energy and environmental goods
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7e1fe8ed-en
Authors
Shunta Yamaguchi
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Yamaguchi, S. (2020), “Greening regional trade agreements: Subsidies related to energy and environmental goods”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7e1fe8ed-en.
