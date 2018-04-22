The use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a ship fuel is expected to increase significantly from its current marginal share in the coming years. This will require new facilities where ships can take on board the LNG. Japan is positioning itself as a potential hub in Asia for LNG refuelling. This study assesses the factors that will influence the realisation of that ambition.
Fuelling Maritime Shipping with Liquefied Natural Gas
The Case of Japan
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
