Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fuelling Maritime Shipping with Liquefied Natural Gas

The Case of Japan
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa8b4dcd-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2018), “Fuelling Maritime Shipping with Liquefied Natural Gas: The Case of Japan”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa8b4dcd-en.
Go to top