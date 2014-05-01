This report aims to provide a basis for understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the current system, in comparison to rail systems elsewhere in the world, and provide an analytical basis for identification of opportunities for further improvement. It also discusses risks in relation to regulatory reform and the policy making process for managing those risks.
Freight Railway Development in Mexico
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
