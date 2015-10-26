Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Redistribution In Middle Income Countries

Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrrwdt037mv-en
Authors
Nora Lustig
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lustig, N. (2015), “Fiscal Redistribution In Middle Income Countries: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 171, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrrwdt037mv-en.
Go to top