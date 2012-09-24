Skip to main content
Financing Green Urban Infrastructure

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92p0c6j6r0-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Stéphane Saussier, Carine Staropoli, Enid Slack, Jay-Hyung Kim
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O. et al. (2012), “Financing Green Urban Infrastructure”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92p0c6j6r0-en.
