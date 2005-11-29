Skip to main content
Environmental Goods

A Comparison of the APEC and OECD Lists
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/274615168441
Authors
Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Steenblik, R. (2005), “Environmental Goods: A Comparison of the APEC and OECD Lists”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2005/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/274615168441.
