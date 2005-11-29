Skip to main content
Environmental Goods and Services

A Synthesis of Country Studies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/280726722646
Authors
Maxime Kennett, Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
English
Kennett, M. and R. Steenblik (2005), “Environmental Goods and Services: A Synthesis of Country Studies”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2005/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/280726722646.
