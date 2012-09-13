Skip to main content
Efficiency of World Ports in Container and Bulk Cargo (oil, coal, ores and grain)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92vgw39zs2-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Thai-Thanh Dang
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O. and T. Dang (2012), “Efficiency of World Ports in Container and Bulk Cargo (oil, coal, ores and grain)”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92vgw39zs2-en.
