This report provides a framework for making reliable comparisons of the efficiency of rail systems. Efficiency is of concern to all governments but measuring it for railways is challenging. This is because of the complexity of providing rail services and the diversity of business models adopted to deliver them. Restructuring of the sector in many countries makes trends in costs and efficiency particularly difficult to track. There are also trade-offs to be made in how detailed the analysis needs to be and the availability of consistent data over time. The report proposes a balanced scorecard for characterising performance.
Efficiency in Railway Operations and Infrastructure Management
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024