Economic Impact Analysis of Terrorism Events

Recent Methodological Advances and Findings
https://doi.org/10.1787/228775313070
Peter Gordon, Harry W. Richardson
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Gordon, P. and H. Richardson (2008), “Economic Impact Analysis of Terrorism Events: Recent Methodological Advances and Findings”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228775313070.
