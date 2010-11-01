A brief review of long run projections of demand for road transport suggests that problems related to road network congestion and greenhouse gas emissions are likely to become more pressing than they are now. Hence we review, from a macroscopic perspective, popular policy measures to address these problems: stimulating modal shift, regulating land use to reduce car use, and boosting low carbon technology adoption to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We find that these policies can produce tangible results, but that they may have unintended consequences that drive up costs considerably.
What Sustainable Road Transport Future?
Trends and Policy Options
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024