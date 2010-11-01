Skip to main content
Effective Regulatory Institutions for Air Transport

A European Perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4d6gsckbq-en
Authors
Hans-martin Niemeier
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Niemeier, H. (2010), “Effective Regulatory Institutions for Air Transport: A European Perspective”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4d6gsckbq-en.
