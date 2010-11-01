Skip to main content
Transport Regulation from Theory to Practice

General Observations and a Case Study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4d6h32022-en
Authors
Marco Ponti
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Ponti, M. (2010), “Transport Regulation from Theory to Practice: General Observations and a Case Study”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4d6h32022-en.
