Economic regulation is a controversial issue, especially in the transport sector. This paper analyses a number of general transport and mode-specific issues that can provide indications for setting up regulatory bodies and orienting their strategies. It also looks at a specific national case study (Italy) where no specific regulatory institution for the transport sector has existed until now.
Transport Regulation from Theory to Practice
General Observations and a Case Study
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024